Severe Weather Statement issued for Lucas, Ottawa, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland. Target Area: Lucas; Ottawa; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR OTTAWA...NORTHERN WOOD AND LUCAS COUNTIES At 932 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Northwood, or near Toledo, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Toledo, Perrysburg, Oregon, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, Genoa, Holland, Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Walbridge, Millbury, Rocky Ridge, Clay Center, Harbor View, Reno Beach, Williston, Bono and Stony Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH