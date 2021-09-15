CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Being Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Could Help You Get Hired: Recruiter Says Put It On Your Resume

By Erin Jones
 5 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas companies are reviewing President Joe Biden’s new rules for vaccinations and determining their path forward.

A lot of decisions will be made in the coming days and weeks.

Last Thursday, President Biden made the announcement that private employers with more than 100 employees will soon have to require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing.

Businesses that don’t comply could face fines of up to $14,000 per violation.

“Most of the employers that we have spoken to, especially in that size, are really mad,” Babich & Associates Owner and President Tony Beshara said.

Established in 1952, Babich & Associates is the oldest job recruitment and placement service in Texas.

“Companies have been proactive about COVID for self-preservation purposes, but in most organizations there’s always going to be some people that will be anti-vaxxers and those kind of people stick their heels in the ground and say ‘I’m not getting vaccinated’,” Beshara said.

He said this puts companies in a really tough position.

“Look the job market is tough enough and companies are having trouble finding candidates so they’ll take them any way they can get them if they’re qualified to do the job and then be concerned about how they’re going to deal with it later,” he said.

Most of the companies he works with are in the process of reviewing the president’s order.

“There’s a lot of distance between now and the enforcement and exactly what the rules are and what the laws are going to be,” he said.

So far, only a few companies have said “don’t send over a job candidate who hasn’t been vaccinated.”

However, if you are vaccinated he said it’s not a bad idea to put that on your resume because it can be an incentive for hiring.

