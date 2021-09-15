CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blake Red – “The Cradle”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago-based artist Blake Red unleashes a heavy alt-rock sound on “The Cradle,” the title track from her EP of the same name. “The other side,” Red repeats with vigor throughout, the electric guitar distortion converging with passionate percussive frenzy. The two-minute turn sees a catching, dark twist with a Halloween-friendly flair, the demon references evolving into an ’80s-friendly guitar solo. The “I’m coming back to life,” outro caps the track off on an aptly energetic note. “The Cradle” shows a consuming dark alt-rock sound, nicely epitomizing the EP’s sound, streaming below:

No Romance – “Unfold”

A darkly invigorating synth-pop track, “Unfold” is a recent track from Berlin-based trio No Romance. Off the Unfold EP, the self-titled track wows with a bustling array of misty synths amidst a pulsing dance-friendly rhythm section. The vocals initially tout a sort of nonchalance, escalating with fervency rounding the two-minute mark as the track’s textural hold becomes more present. The dark, gliding synths thereafter lead into a hypnotic final minute, rich with rhythmic and synth-forward textures.
Void Kandy – “Feel Out Loud”

“Feel Out Loud” is a creative, melodic track from Void Kandy, off the Reno-based artist’s new album, The One You Want. A quaint guitar line expands quickly alongside prickly key-laden bursts and hypnotic vocals, feeling like a hooky fusion of psych-pop and Krautrock. The “feel out loud,” hook consumes with hazy, reflective vocals and funk-tinged guitar pulsations. The project of Ezra Klitsie, Void Kandy impresses with inventive aesthetic charm and a knack for hooky, memorable melodies, evident by “Feel Out Loud” and other highlights throughout The One You Want.
Garbanotas – “Hey Love”

Lithuanian rock group Garbanotas present a shifty psych-rocker with the consuming track “Hey Love.” Hazy, elongated guitar tones set a contemplative beginning. Dreamy vocals accompany, fittingly. From there, the track grows with vigor, the guitar work and vocals intensifying in unison. A steady rock-forward pulse emerges just prior to two minutes in, seamlessly accelerating the track’s energy. The “still waiting,” vocal section leads into an enthusiastic “hey, love!” snippet that enthralls amidst ever-changing guitar characteristics. “Hey Love” ebbs and flows with captivating melodic cohesion, emphasizing the band’s sturdy psych-rock appeal.
No Past No Future – “The Plug”

“The Plug” is a stylish pop track from creative collective No Past No Future, stemming from the collaboration between songwriter Yung Hemingway and producers/DJs Ty-Kee & Earl. Murky synths and cavernous percussion set atmospheric beginnings, quickly ascending into pop-focused clarity. “She’s gonna make me feel some type of way,” the vocals enthusiastically shimmer, the bass drop commencing shortly thereafter. Vocal escalations and lush synth-laden twinkling comprise a subsequent series of melodic turns, cementing “The Plug” as a stellar production with atmosphere and pop smarts.
Premiere: Otherwoman – “FINE”

Out today, “FINE” is a breezy pop delight from Ontario-based artist Otherwoman. Lush synths and suave guitar jams concoct an inviting beginning, perking up thereafter with added synth-y effervescence and backing vocal effects. “Every time we stumble we’ll be just fine,” the hooky chorus touts, exuding a shimmering confidence. “Pick ourselves up and be just fine.” “FINE” lyrically shows an enjoyably upbeat perseverance amidst an assortment of guitars and synths fit for a sunny day, driving a melodic earworm from Otherwoman.
The Reggaestra – “Rock and Groove”

Fronted by Grammy nominated producer and roots reggae artist Picstitch, The Reggaestra show tribute to the legendary Bunny Wailer with the album Tribute to Bunny Wailer, featuring 14 of his classic tracks. The Pennsylvania-based project shows great form throughout, capturing a melodic vein of roots reggae, evident immediately by opening track “Rock and Groove.” Smooth brass, bumbling bass, and pulsing piano complement a charismatic vocal lead. Various vocal layers converge during the upbeat title-referencing chorus, lending an inviting, sunshine-forward feeling. “Rock and groove with me,” the chorus lets out, the accompanying reggae instrumentation pulsing with an easy-going charm. Tribute to Bunny Wailer is a consuming tribute to the late great.
Cradle Of Filth Shares Dark New Music Video For “Necromantic Fantasies”

English extreme metal band Cradle of Filth has dropped a new single from their forthcoming studio album Existence Is Futile. Titled “Necromantic Fantasies,” this new single is an enchanting gothic experience that features soaring vocals and menacing guitar riffs. In conjunction with the release, the band also shared a cinematic music video for the track that leans heavily into the grandiose.
Dopus Opus – “Speeding By”

California-based duo Dopus Opus show an inventive psych-rock sound throughout their debut album, The Lake Sessions. Among the release’s highlights is the hypnotic “Speeding By.” Twangy guitars and playful keys craft an engaging initial sound, chugging along with a nostalgic contentedness. The track takes a creative turn around the two-minute mark, when the vocals exude a warming, wordless harmonizing following soaring guitar work. “Speeding By” nicely represents the band’s knack for hypnotic songwriting with cohesive structural shifts. Look for similar quality throughout The Lake Sessions, streaming exclusively on Bandcamp.
See Chris Stapleton Perform ‘Starting Over’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Chris Stapleton performed three songs off his 2020 album Starting Over for CBS This Morning’ latest Saturday Sessions. Joined by his band including his wife Morgane, Stapleton showcased “Arkansas,” “When I’m With You” and the title track from his latest LP, which arrived in November 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The country star embarked on a lengthy summer tour in support of Starting Over in July 2021; that trek continues on through December 5th in Knoxville, Tennessee. Stapleton has also already lined up a summer 2022 trek, complete with gigs at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and George, Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre. Stapleton was recently received five nominations — tied for most among his peers — at the upcoming 55th Annual CMA Awards, including nods for Album of the Year plus Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “Starting Over.” The singer was also among the country stars named as CMT’s Artists of the Year.
Garrett Clayton & Blake Knight

Actor Garrett Clayton and Blake Knight wed in front of their close family and friends in an outdoor garden party wedding on a private estate owned by the Disney family in Los Angeles, Calif. The couple shared all of the details and gave us an exclusive, inside look at their bright and joyful nuptials.
Jafet Ayala – “Silent Company” (feat. Chavela, Brianna Michelle & IRA)

A stirring production spanning soulful pop and spacey synth-driven intensity, “Silent Company” comes from San Antonio-based producer and songwriter Jafet Ayala. Three artists — Chavela, Briana Michelle, and IRA — contribute vocals, all with stylish differentiation. The smooth soulful pop of the first minute+ expands steadily into a charismatic rock-forward crooner, adorned thereafter with synths as the excellent hip-hop section appears. Soulful guitar whimpers add to the consuming mix, as the track drives off with a frenzied synth solo. “Silent Company” is a powerful, eclectic production from Ayala.
Abiura – “Blurred Memories of a Lost Identity”

A darkly memorable ambient release from Italian artist Abiura (aka Daniele Vergine), Hauntology succeeds with its chilling soundscapes. The 31-minute album was constructed as a single track, split into six sections. Among the most striking is the second track, “Blurred Memories of a Lost Identity.” Following the minimalist opener, “Blurred Memories of a Lost Identity” incorporates a haunting vocal addition and subtle melodic additions, over the constant backing glimmer. The vocal work is set in a spacious cathedral-like setting, the flickering keys/synths weaving inward at points alongside drip-drop sound effects. The 31-minute ambient experience is haunting and cinematic, providing a treat for fans of the genre.
Sage. – “Stray Cat” (feat. Young Wabo)

Taking root in funk, jazz, and hip-hop, “Stray Cat” is a fun new track from Orlando-based trio Sage., alongside Young Wabo‘s consuming final-minute verse. “Stray Cat” explores scat singing and brassy soaring to start alongside funky guitar-laden vibrancy. “Let’s go away to a place where lovers grow,” the smooth initial vocals let out. “We could kick it back, relax, and cruise,” signals a peppy rise, capped off by a punctuating brass-heavy expression. The pulsing brass during the chorus hooks, as does Young Wabo’s concluding verse. “Stray Cat” is a fun, eclectic production from Sage. and Young Wabo.
Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
