While the challenges are plenty … those that support us are plenty. South Louisiana had the double whammy of a continued battle with the delta variant of COVID-19 while we had to get out of the way of and recover from one of the most powerful hurricanes to strike the soil of the United States. The only favor Hurricane Ida did us was to prove that there really is nothing like the kindness of strangers in the South — especially in South Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO