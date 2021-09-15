CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccination rates on the rise at Wilkes University, King's College

Both schools reported more than 80% of students are vaccinated.

thefreepress.ca

Group of nine Alberta universities, colleges to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

Nine universities and colleges in Alberta say they are ramping up COVID-19 measures by making vaccination a requirement to enter their campuses. University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge and Medicine Hat College are among the institutions that will require proof of vaccination. A joint news release from...
COLLEGES
thesimpsonian.com

Vaccination rate continues to rise; campus positivity rate drops to 1%

Four members of the Simpson College community have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, according to the Simpson College COVID-19 dashboard. Additionally, 68% of the student body is fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Positive cases include students, faculty and staff. The campus positivity rate is identified as 1%, a...
INDIANOLA, IA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Wilkes-Barre releases vaccination rates for students, employees

DALLAS, Pa. — Penn State Wilkes-Barre released vaccination rates as of Sept. 8 for students and employees at the campus. At Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 87% of full-time employees indicated they are fully vaccinated, including 100% of administrators, 89% of academic personnel (instructors, researchers and faculty) and 86% of nonunion staff.
Oklahoma Daily

OU offers vaccine incentive program to employees in effort to boost vaccination rates among university community

OU will offer prizes to incentivize employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to thank those who have already been vaccinated. Full- or part-time employees who have received at least one dose of a World Health Organization-approved vaccine or who have completed a declination form are eligible to enter according to a university email. This mirrors the Student Appreciation and Incentive Program, which awarded scholarships and prizes to eligible winners.
Minnesota Daily

Regents talk campus safety improvements and University vaccination rates

The University of Minnesota Board of Regents discussed implementing recommendations to improve campus safety and impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at their September meeting Thursday and Friday. President Joan Gabel also gave updates on vaccination rates at the University, following the recent decision to mandate vaccines for all students....
COLLEGES
lackawanna.edu

Lackawanna College and Wilkes University Sign Early Entrance Agreement

SCRANTON, Pa. – Sept. 16, 2021 – Lackawanna College has signed an agreement that will give students early entry into Wilkes University’s Maslow Family Graduate Creative Writing Program. Students in the Lackawanna College Bachelor’s in Professional Studies English Writing concentration can begin pursuing master’s degree credits at Wilkes University. “This...
CBS Sacramento

Vaccine Mandates Become ‘New Normal’ At California Universities, Community Colleges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Public Universities and community colleges across the state have started to mandate coronavirus vaccines for both staff and students. Students and staff only have only two options: Tell the administration they’ve been vaccinated, or don’t show up. A letter was sent to more than four thousand Sacramento State Students this week who have not self-certified, which means a student must declare they’ve been vaccinated or qualify for a medical or religious exemption. Otherwise, they won’t be allowed on campus at all this fall. “I don’t think this is something that should be required,” said George Avila, Sac State freshman. Avila isn’t...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wevv.com

University of Evansville Recognized for High COVID Vaccination Rate Among Employees

The University of Evansville has been recognized as a Gold-level "COVD Stops Here" workplace for its high COVID-19 vaccination rate among employees. UE said Friday that it had achieved the gold-level standard through the COVID Stops Here program with a 94% vaccination rate among its employees. "Since the COVID-19 vaccine...
Times Leader

Wilkes University ceremony marks 9/11 anniversary

WILKES-BARRE — Under a bright blue sky eerily reminiscent of the same weather many remember from Sept. 11, 2001, Wilkes University President Greg Cant — an Australian native living across the world at the time — grew almost wistful in recalling the global mood sparked by the horrific terrorist attack.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Medical Board renews license of doc who claims vaccines make you magnetic

They’re forcing freedom loving Americans to choose between injection of a “deadly” vaccine or testing those who will not comply via torturing them with nasal swabs looking for a “virus that, by some claims, doesn’t even exist.” This claim, equal parts baseless and conspiratorial, appears on a website that solicited funds to the address of […] The post Ohio Medical Board renews license of doc who claims vaccines make you magnetic appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
wilkes.edu

Wilkes University Partners with Geisinger on Geisinger Pharmacy Scholars Program

The exclusive program provides careers for Nesbitt School of Pharmacy graduates and pays up to $20,000 in tuition costs with continuous two-year employment. Wilkes University and Geisinger are partnering to give future pharmacists a jump on their careers. The Geisinger Pharmacy Scholars Program reduces the cost of education while recruiting highly skilled pharmacists to work at Geisinger, one of the largest health care systems in northeast and central Pennsylvania.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wilkes.edu

Wilkes University Recognized in National Rankings

Wilkes University is once again ranked among top national universities in U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges ranking of American colleges and universities. In the 2022 edition, Wilkes is ranked 213 among 391 national universities. This is the eighteenth consecutive year that Wilkes has been ranked and its third year as a national university.
