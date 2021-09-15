CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

The COVID vaccine is not the only modern medicine to be made with fetal stem cell research

9NEWS
9NEWS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Declining a vaccine for religious reasons creates an ethical conundrum, as medicines ranging from Tylenol to other prescriptions were made with similar research.

www.9news.com

Comments / 240

Spankey19
5d ago

Fetal Stem Cells in the vaccines. Joe Biden..the biggest pro abortion Catholic on record...pushing you to get vaxed...Im beginning to connect the dots.

Reply(44)
89
Beanies
5d ago

For everyone that watched Bidens Covid Vaccine Mandate speech think about how similar that will sound to the speech announcing they are coming for our guns. The vaccine is only the beginning.

Reply(11)
60
Julian Hudson
5d ago

I won't take any drug that I know was developed by utilizing aborted fetal cells I use aspirin, not Tylenol I believe that we as consumers have a right to know what goes into developing the products we consume and that includes medicine, vaccines. We have people who boycott anything that was developed using animals and I think that using the cells of babies that were killed in the womb and who's cells and body parts were harvested is a violation of medical ethics It is wrong to treat a human being as a resource or tool for your own ends

Reply(18)
40
Related
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
gentside.co.uk

COVID: Medics concerned about 'talking dead' patients

Despite vaccination efforts, the Delta variant is still driving the number of severe COVID cases in countries all over the world. A majority of infected individuals who’ve ended up in the hospital due to this deadly mutation are the unvaccinated, and for some the situation has gotten extremely dire. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cell Research#Medical Research#Modern Medicine#Tylenol#Covid#Colorado Right To Life#Catholic#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is How Protected You Are 5 Months Later, Study Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided more than a year's worth of bad news, but the release of safe, highly effective vaccines provided at least one bright spot in the fight against the virus. But because of the very nature of how vaccines work, health experts began to question how long the initial doses would keep people safe from infection and how urgent a potential booster shot might be. The most recent insight into the issue comes from a new large study that looked into how well recipients of the Pfizer vaccine were protected as early as five months after getting their shots, finding there was indeed a change over time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy