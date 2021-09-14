City giving cash to needy CPS students
The creation of the Chicago Families Forward Fund was announced last week by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Interim Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. José M. Torres. Driven by some families' high level of continued financial need, exacerbated by the pandemic, the Families Forward Fund will provide emergency assistance to eligible students and families. The Fund, aimed at supporting families with educational and living expenses, will distribute more than $9 million in assistance before the end of the fall 2021 semester.
