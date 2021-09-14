City giving cash to needy CPS students

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot isn’t happy with how COVID testing and contact tracing is going so far this school year at the Chicago Public Schools. The mayor said she’s disappointed that the district has had to delay full implementation of plans to test all students and staff for COVID-19, and that the district still needs to hire more people to contact those who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. Lightfoot said it all boils down to better COVID case investigations and better contact tracing, and she’s confident things will improve. However, the problem has parents and...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO