Twenty-three members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown on Sept. 1 and started their third season. Results include Patricia Bergeron in first place with a 14/6 plus 169 card (very impressive, with four skunks); Bill Russell in second place with a 13/5 plus 96 card; Albert Whittier with an 11/5 plus 58 card; Neale Bassett in fourth with a 10/5 plus 39 card; Louis Larsen in fifth place with a 9/4 plus 65 card, and Colin Evanson in sixth place with a 9/4 plus 42 card.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO