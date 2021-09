Kathy Possinger, Special Advisor to the Secretary at the Department of Human Services (Credit: Commonwealth Media Services) HARRISBURG, PA — The Department of Human Services (DHS) recently joined officials from the Governor’s Latino and Asian Pacific American Affairs Commissions to share information on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) with Spanish- and Chinese-speaking Pennsylvanians and to urge all Pennsylvanians at risk of eviction or utility shutoffs because of COVID-19 to apply for assistance. ERAP can help people who are facing eviction pay past due and upcoming rent or pay utility bills or other costs necessary to help them be safely housed.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO