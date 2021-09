Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) to $38.00 (from $32.00) after the company reported 2Q in line with the preliminary range in the S-1 in its first earnings report as a public company. Total revenue grew 41% yoy, and net new ARR growth of 51% proves demand continues to be strong as students return to in person classes.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO