Idaho State

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

By Mallory
 6 days ago
Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."

Cory Bridges
5d ago

Nope. Sounds like you should be looking at California. They would definitely like it

If You See These Colorful Insects In Idaho, Officials Say “Kill Them”

"Report it, Kill it! Squash it, smash it … just get rid of it!" are the instructions officials have given in the event you see these beautiful insects. Here's why... Introducing... The Spotted Lanternfly! They're beautiful; colorful, spotted, maybe even a bit majestic if you're fascinated by insects, but also, they're very problematic. As it turns out, these insects reproduce very quickly, in large numbers, are very invasive and are damaging to "more than 70 species of plants, fruits and trees" according to a report from Simplemost.com. Yeah, they're trouble. Apparently, they like to eat all these plants, fruits and trees at alarming rate but not only that, when they do eat, they leave behind some sort of dew that invites mold to grow on these plants, fruits and trees, making them even weaker. I mean, they're just bad, for our ecosystem. So, if you see one, they say, kill them.
Utah ghost town reappears as a result of drought

An aerial view of Rockport Reservoir taken earlier this month. The reservoir's low levels allow people to see remnants of the ghost town that once existed in the area. (Devon Dewey) — Editor's note: This article is a part of a series reviewing Utah and U.S. history for KSL.com's Historic section._
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

