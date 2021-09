For the first time since his arrest for DWI, Mets president Sandy Alderson commented on the Zack Scott situation. “We were all caught by surprise, it’s very unfortunate, and there is not a lot that I can say beyond the statements that we previously made,” Alderson told reporters prior to the Mets' 9-4 win over the Marlins on Tuesday. “It’s a criminal case at this point and until that is resolved there won’t be any further comment from us or anyone else in the organization.”

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO