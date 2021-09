RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Beginning Wednesday night, and effective until further notice, Harris Teeter locations across the area will close their doors at 9 p.m. The company announced its decision earlier this week, saying the call was made due to the spread of COVID-19 and the availability of workers. Store hours will now be limited to 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. The Fresh Foods Market and Butcher’s and Fisherman’s Market will close at 8 p.m., and all other amenities will shut down earlier, at 7 p.m.

