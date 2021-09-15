CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobel Prize? Horse Dewormer? What We Know About Ivermectin

By NBC 6 South Florida
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the beginning of the pandemic, prescriptions for Ivermectin have risen twenty-four fold what they were, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Ivermectin is a Nobel-prize winning drug to fight off parasites but a version of it is used to remove heartworms from large animals like horses. NBC 6...

www.nbcmiami.com

Cherie H
4d ago

there is alot more to it than just horse dewormer. And these people spewing the lies should be held accountable. Republicans and grass roots need to step up and start holding people accountable. I bet if effective treatments weren't banned in the US there would of been alot less fatalities.

FireflyC
3d ago

News outlets that call this horse medication just prove more and more that media cannot be trusted. It is a human medication thats been around for years and proven to be effective in fighting covid! Stop lying media!

