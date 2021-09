After two seasons alongside Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, Carmelo Anthony left the Portland Trail Blazers this summer to join LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Free Agency, During his time with the team, Melo proved to be a key piece in their success and recently spoke on why he ended up leaving the Blazers. Unfortunately, it didn't really seem like they wanted to keep him around but he was still waiting to see hear from Portland before talking to other teams.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO