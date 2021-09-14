Better Beer Stock: Ambev or Boston Beer Company?
Even though beer consumption dipped last year, the reopening of restaurants this year has been pushing up beer company sales. That is why we think it could be wise now to evaluate established beer companies Ambev (ABEV) and Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to identify which one is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) produces, distributes, sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. Its segments include Brazil, Central America and the Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. In comparison, The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) produces and sells alcoholic beverages primarily in the United States. In addition to its flagship beer—Samuel Adams Boston Lager—it also offers hard ciders and hard seltzers under the Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, and Concrete Beach brand names.www.investing.com
