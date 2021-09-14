CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Electric Mud Premiere C.O.C. Cover “Albatross” from Black Wool

By Cory F
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s The Electric Mud return on Sept. 25 with the independently-issued Black Wool EP, pairing two original tracks with two fairly bold covers. At four songs and 24 minutes, with its makeup what it is, Black Wool is squarely in the EP category; a quick showcase of where the band’s at rather than a full-length follow-up to 2020’s sophomore LP, Burn the Ships (review here), which came out through Small Stone and Kozmik Artifactz. The Fort Myers four-piece did well with that significant backing, and with a tour upcoming (!), Black Wool should sit nicely alongside on any number of merch tables as they head out from the desantis-infested swamps and coastlines of their home state and as far outward as Wisconsin on a two-week run. Have fun out there, kids. Everybody be safe.

#Rock Guitar#Albatross#Black Wool#Small Stone#Southern#Bull Gator#C O C#The Electric Mud S#Allmans#Ep#Va 10 11 2021
