Billie Eilish Agreed To Wear Oscar De La Renta At The Met On One Condition

At just 19-years old, Billie Eilish is known to make headlines. But, it’s not always for her music (though, her impeccable vocals are worth a lot of chatter). Rather, it’s the artist’s fashion sense, particularly, her signature baggy clothing (complemented by edgy neon green strands) that has become the talk of the town ever since she first stepped into the spotlight at 13-years-old with her hit “Ocean Eyes.” But, according to the singer’s past few public appearances, her style might be taking an unexpected turn. Case in point: Billie Eilish’s retro outfit at the 2021 Met Gala, which happens to be inspired by Barbie.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO