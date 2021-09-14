CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Billie Eilish Agreed To Wear Oscar De La Renta At The Met On One Condition

thewoodyshow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish leaned into the glam for her 2021 Met Gala look by wearing Oscar de la Renta on had one condition: The brand stop selling fur. On Monday (September 14), Eilish, 19, grabbed headlines when she made her grand debut in an oversized Oscar de la Renta gown made of peach tulle and, as per The New York Times, she enacted the major change in their design by wearing the brand to the event. In the interview, Eilish said she was "honored to have been a catalyst" for the company, admitting that she was shocked that "wearing fur isn't completely outlawed at this point in 2021."

www.thewoodyshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish's Met Gala dress is a whole princess vibe

The 2021 Met Gala red carpet is underway, delivering a tonne of EPIC celebrity fashion in the process. But we really need to take a second to talk about Billie Eilish's dress. At the previous night's VMAs, the singer debuted a new look in the form of a black floral number - a notable departure from her go-to red carpet 'fit of printed, relaxed co-ords. Now, Billie's just gone and dialled things up another thousand notches or so with a whopping princess dress and I am lost for words.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Billie Eilish
HollywoodLife

Keke Palmer Channels Diana Ross In Sergio Hudson Gown At 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a Sergio Hudson gown and gave off major Diana Ross vibes. Keke Palmer understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala. The singer, 28, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13 and stunned in a black floor-length Sergio Hudson gown with glitter detailing for fashion’s buzziest soirée, which has an American fashion theme. The actress’s entire look gave major Diana Ross vibes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
codelist.biz

Billie Eilish Shows Fans Her New Style – And Breaks Instagram Record

Billie Eilish has now presented her new hair color to her fans on Instagram. The style change could hardly have been better received. Just a few days ago, Billie Eilish triumphed again at the Grammys, now she caused a massive stir with a post on Instagram: After years with green and black hair, the singer presented her followers with a style change that has it all. The reactions went through the roof immediately and gave the 19-year-old a record on the platform.
CELEBRITIES
homenewshere.com

Billie Eilish dreamed of wearing ballgown

Billie Eilish had always dreamed of wearing a "proper ballgown" to the Met Gala. The 'bad guy' hitmaker walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (13.09.21) in frothy blush Oscar de la Renta gown, which was inspired by the tulle dress the late Marilyn Monroe wore to the 1951 Academy Awards and loved having the chance of living out a childhood fantasy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#The New York Times#Oscardelarenta#Tokibunbun
Elite Daily

Billie Eilish's Met Gala Gown Is TOTALLY Unexpected For Her

Met Gala host Billie Eilish brought a whole new vibe to the 2021 Met Gala, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was an incredibly fitting theme to showcase the singer’s iconic style. Alongside Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, 19-year-old Eilish was chosen to host the major fashion event given her individualism, ability to communicate through her clothes, and her distinct references to American fashion through the years. And given Eilish’s 2021 Met Gala look, her hosting position was the right choice.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HelloGiggles

Billie Eilish Had Her Marilyn Monroe Moment on the Met Gala Carpet

There's no doubt that Billie Eilish's Met Gala gown was inspired by American icon Marilyn Monroe. From the top of her perfectly coifed blonde head to the bottoms of her feet, Eilish exuded Old Hollywood glamour on the September 13th carpet on fashion's biggest day of the year. She wore a voluminous gown—directly inspired by Monroe's 1951 Oscars gown—to take on her hosting duties at the event, and everything about the ensemble is quite literally flawless.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Billie Eilish Goes Old Hollywood Glam at the 2021 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish has left her mark at the 2021 Met Gala. The Grammy-winning musician, who is a co-chair at the Met Gala, referenced old Hollywood glamour at the event’s red carpet on Monday dressed in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown. The peach-colored gown was designed with a printed tulle ombré bustier top and with an oversize tulle skirt.More from WWDPJ Tucker Gets Ready for the Met Ball in GucciMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style Evolution “This is the first time I’ve done something in this realm at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vegetarian Times

Fashion Label Oscar de La Renta Finally Promises to Go Fur-Free – Thanks to Billie Eilish

All eyes were on Billie Eilish last night, as the singer walked up the red carpet to serve as co-chair of the Met Gala. The star-studded event has been one of the most-hyped celebrity affairs of the reopening era, and millions tuned into a live stream of arrivals. Eilish, an outspoken vegan and animal rights advocate, used the visible moment to do some good, convincing her gown designer, Oscar de la Renta, to commit to ending sales of animal fur.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thezoereport.com

Billie Eilish's Met Gala 2021 Ensemble Proves Her New Retro Style Is One To Watch

At just 19-years old, Billie Eilish is known to make headlines. But, it’s not always for her music (though, her impeccable vocals are worth a lot of chatter). Rather, it’s the artist’s fashion sense, particularly, her signature baggy clothing (complemented by edgy neon green strands) that has become the talk of the town ever since she first stepped into the spotlight at 13-years-old with her hit “Ocean Eyes.” But, according to the singer’s past few public appearances, her style might be taking an unexpected turn. Case in point: Billie Eilish’s retro outfit at the 2021 Met Gala, which happens to be inspired by Barbie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Oscar de la Renta RTW Spring 2022

“Happier than ever.” It’s how to best describe Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim’s spring collection and upbeat film for Oscar de la Renta, featuring a high-fashion montage of models Soo Joo Park, Irina Shayk, Candace Swaenpoel, Akon Changkou and Lulu Tenney running around New York City as Billie Eilish’s “Oxytocin” record bumps in the background.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
codelist.biz

Met Gala Debut: Billie Eilish takes a stand against fur

Thanks to her, Oscar de la Renta will do without fur in the future. The celebrity looks of the day in the GALA ticker: Billie Eilish: With her dress, she makes a mark against fur +++ On the wedding day, Annemarie Carpendale shows her registry office dress for the first time +++ Kim Kardashian in a fetish look at Fashion Week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

Is This £12 Strawberry Oil Behind Billie Eilish's Met Gala Glow?

Billie took the opportunity to make a statement. She wore a rose-hued, tulle Oscar de la Renta gown, in what was an ode to Marilyn Monroe. The homage was complete with a short, Monroe-like bob, and epitomised the theme of the event: American fashion, its past and its present. In...
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

This Exact Foundation Was Key to Billie Eilish’s Met Gala Glam

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re still absolutely reeling over the incredible fashion and beauty the Met Gala delivered this year. We missed it so much — and we missed the inspiration! Sure, we’re not all going to have a one-of-a-kind gown made just for us by a famous designer — not that we’d have anywhere to wear it — but when it comes to beauty products, it’s a whole new ballgame!
BEAUTY & FASHION
udiscovermusic.com

Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, And More Turn Heads At Met Gala

Music and fashion meet on the red carpet for the annual Met Gala, which marked the opening of the Met Costume Institute’s annual exhibition in New York City. Traditionally held on the first Monday of May, this year’s event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year also marks a special theme that ties into the Met’s exhibit and this year was a two-parter: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC7 Chicago

Met Fashion Gala 2021 top looks from Billie Eilish, Iman

The Met Fashion Gala returned to New York City and Chicago-based fashion expert Borris Powell breaks down the most striking looks from Lil Nas X, Iman, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez. For more information, visit borrispowell.com.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy