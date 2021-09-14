Rubio: Afghan Rapid Collapse Confirms ‘Wrong People Making Military And Diplomacy Decisions’
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) demanded to know from Secretary of State Antony Blinken how the Biden administration failed to see the intelligence suggesting a rapid collapse of Afghanistan was imminent than initially projected, arguing if those in charge of U.S. foreign policy did not see the analysis or chose to ignore it, then the evidence proves that “we’ve got the wrong people making military and diplomacy decisions in our government.”floridianpress.com
