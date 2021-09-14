University Police finds ways to meaningfully engage with campus community

If you are looking for an opportunity to engage with your University Police Officers' in a more informal setting, the Wiegand Fitness Center is just the place. You may recognize some of our officers as instructors of drop-in classes and for-credit physical education classes. Chief Eric James teaches CrossFit, Officers Wasser and Bunagan teach Girls on Guard, and Deputy Chief Reynolds teaches RAD (Rape Aggression Defense). Our officers enjoy the opportunity to engage with students in this setting because they realize they may be more approachable. We can relate with one another and recognize that we have more in common than meets the eye. At the gym, we are all people who are working on being the best versions of ourselves-- and we don't mean just physically. At the gym, we are working on being disciplined, working on confidence, and learning to compete with ourselves in a way that can be applied outside of the gym.