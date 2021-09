Small Paper Route You can WALK! The Mountain Mail is looking for a person to deliver about 50 papers in the downtown Salida area on Tuesday and Friday. Start after 3am and must finish before 7am (very flexible, will take approximately 45 minutes to an hour to walk it!). Pay is 20 cents per paper. On Wednesdays, delivery of 100 Mountain Guides also required, pay for Guide is .10 cents each. Must be able to walk, even when it's cold and/or snowy! This is a contract route. You will need to provide a copy of your current Colorado Driver's license (or Colorado ID since you walk it), proof of insurance (if there is a chance you will drive) and Social Security Card. An Extra Perk: FREE Mountain Mail! Leave Sandra a message at The Mountain Mail 719-539-6694 ext. 114.

SALIDA, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO