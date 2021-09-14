CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

Atrisco Acequia Madre Celebration

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernalillo County – The county, in partnership with the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, the City of Albuquerque, the ABQ/Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority, the South Valley Regional Association of Acequias and CESOSS (Center for Social Sustainable Systems) will be hosting a community celebration honoring the site of the Atrisco Acequia Madre headwaters, on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 3901 Central Ave. NW with activities beginning at 8:30 a.m.

