CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yellowstone County, MT

Gianforte announces 2 judicial vacancies, seeks applicants

By Seaborn Larson
Billings Gazette
 6 days ago

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday two District Court vacancies, one the retirement of a longstanding judge and the other a new bench funded by the state Legislature. For the second time since the new judicial appointment process was installed by the Legislature earlier this year, the Governor's Office solicited applications and nominations to fill the vacancies, this time in Yellowstone and Gallatin counties.

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Gallatin County, MT
Government
Billings, MT
Government
Yellowstone County, MT
Government
State
Montana State
County
Gallatin County, MT
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte

Comments / 0

Community Policy