Any optimism surrounding Nebraska ahead of the 2021 season died Saturday afternoon when the Cornhuskers fell 30-22 at Illinois. Nebraska trailed by as much as 30-9 at one point, allowed 28 points unanswered and generally looked like the same underachieving group that coach Scott Frost has put on the field so far during his tenure in Lincoln. The schedule eases up this weekend with a visit from FCS foe Fordham, but tough games are coming soon starting with a trip to Oklahoma on Sept. 18.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO