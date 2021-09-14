For this rabbi near Surfside, the High Holidays are for processing communal grief

Temple Beth El’s Rock Shabbat Band plays a “Rock Hashanah” service at the Quarry amphitheater at UC Santa Cruz on Tuesday. The socially-distanced service celebrated the second night of the Jewish New Year, and provided local Jews an opportunity to sing, revel and worship together in an outdoor setting. The service occurred on the second night of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, which is the first of the Jewish High Holidays. Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement follows after a reflective period called the Days of Awe at sundown on Sept. 15 this year. Jewish tradition seeks not only to mark the passage of time, but to make it holy. The 10 Days of Awe are a time for reflecting on the past year, making amends, and celebrating hope for the future. This year in particular, many Jews are leaning into hope individually and collectively, to help heal hearts, bodies, and the planet—and forge a united, inclusive path forward. (Shmuel Thaler/Santa Cruz Sentinel)

