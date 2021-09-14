CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

AFC Notes: Bengals, Colts, Texans

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBengals HC Zac Taylor said CB Trae Waynes isn’t expected to play this week as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury. (Kelsey Conway) Taylor added he doesn’t think QB Joe Burrow will be limited this week: “I don’t anticipate any issues with him.” (Dehner) Bengals S Jessie Bates is...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
David Culley
Person
Aaron Wilson
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Declined Huge Offer For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans reportedly want a combination of six players and/or draft picks for quarterback Deshaun Watson. But a new report claims Houston already had that type of offer on the table–and turned it down. On the FOX pregame show earlier today, insider Jay Glazer said the Texans were offered...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Steelers

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said CB Trae Waynes is out for Week 1 against the Vikings, his former team. (Ben Baby) Taylor said CB Eli Apple will start in Waynes’ spot. (Kelsey Conway) Despite a rough training camp, Bengals first-round WR Ja’Marr Chase said he still believes in himself: “My...
NFL
NJ.com

How did ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz play in debut with Colts?

Turns out, the best vaccination against Carson Wentz for Eagles fans was Jalen Hurts. It’s only Week 1, but Philly can feel better that general manager Howie Roseman made the right call by getting rid of Wentz, the oft-injured vaccine denier who still might be a liability this season as COVID-19 hovers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Afc#Bengals Bengals Hc#Colts Colts#Wr
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 2: 49ers run over Eagles; Bengals, Colts, Giants keep upsets coming

It's only Week 2, but there are just three games between unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule. Two of those games are in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in what could be one of the more-entertaining games of the day. The 49ers are a road favorite worth watching. New Orleans travels to Carolina for a matchup between NFC rivals. Will Jameis Winston build on an impressive Week 1 performance?
NFL
thelines.com

NFL Week 1 Line Movement Report: Colts, Bengals Move Off Key Numbers

Each week during the 2021 NFL season, TheLines will examine how the coming week’s NFL lines have changed relative to preseason or prior expectations. Often, preseason lines can give an objective look at teams’ relative talent levels, absent week-to-week recency bias. Let’s take a look at NFL Week 1 line movement and see which numbers have change and, potentially, why.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

2021 AFC South Preview

Titans 12-5 Tennessee is just boringly good. Just the sight of Ryan Tannehill makes me yawn but he’s one of the highest rated QBs in the league the last two seasons — and his supporting cast just got a whole lot more exciting with the addition of Julio Jones to an offense that already boasts A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry. Being three deep at receiver AND a 2,000-yard rusher? Good luck, NFL defenses.
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Vikings Notes: Bengals Sign Jake Browning; Wednesday Practice Important for Anthony Barr

The 2021 NFL football season is upon us and the excitement is at a palpable level. On that week 1 slate is a matchup vs Mike Zimmer’s old team, the Cincinnati Bengals, that the Minnesota Vikings really need to win. Bringing the defense back up to competent pre-2020 levels is a big part of that victorious formula. Plenty of additions have been made but such improvement is easier said than done, especially without Anthony Barr, the team’s pre-snap leader on that side of the football.
NFL
FanSided

Bengals try to escape basement in brutal AFC North

The Cincinnati Bengals have added talent on both sides of the ball, but can they keep their young star quarterback healthy?. The first half of the 2020 season may not have brought many wins for the Bengals, but man was it exciting. Joe Burrow put on a show as a rookie before going down with a torn ACL in Week 11.
NFL
Modesto Bee

AFC South preview: Texans, Colts, Jaguars and Titans

Coach: David Culley (first season as a head coach at any level) Last season: 4-12 (third in the division). Key additions: QB Tyrod Taylor, RB Mark Ingram II, RB Phillip Linsday, DE Shaq Lawson, DT Maliek Collins, OLB Christian Kirksey, OLB Kevin Pierre-Louis, CB Terrance Mitchell. Key subtractions: DE J.J....
NFL
WKRC

Bengals Notes: Taylor, Burrow on breakout players; guard battle close

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After predicting that wide receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson would be the Bengals offensive and defensive breakthrough players in 2021 in a column on Tuesday, here is who quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor said they expected to be breakthrough players this season:
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy