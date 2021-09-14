CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints answer questions about depth in destruction of Packers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a genuine concern. Any team that loses the likes of Alex Anzalone, Drew Brees, Malcom Brown, Michael Burton, Jared Cook, Trey Hendrickson, Josh Hill, Janoris Jenkins, Thomas Morstead, Latavius Murray, Sheldon Rankins, Craig Robertson and Emanuel Sanders is going to have serious questions and a lot of work to do to mitigate the losses, not so much for Anzalone and Robertson but certainly for the others.

