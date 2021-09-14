CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Signing DT Damion Square Off Bears’ Practice Squad

By Jonathan Comeaux
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are signing DT Damion Square off of the Bears’ practice squad and to their active roster. Square, 32, originally signed on with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. He was unable to make the final 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but he was later claimed by the Chiefs.

