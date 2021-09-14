Defend the Block: Hunter Describes Assembling of U-M's Non-Conference Slate
On this week's edition of the "Defend the Block" podcast, director of basketball operations Chris Hunter, one of the busiest people around Michigan men's basketball, breaks down his important role in the creation of the Wolverines' recently released non-conference schedule. Hunter also discusses the situation around the regularly scheduled home-and-home series with Kentucky, his role and evolution as a member of this staff, and his early reviews of the Wolverines.mgoblue.com
Comments / 0