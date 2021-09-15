CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday Evening

By Zack Green
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – The seesaw between summer and fall continues this week. It seems that southern New England can’t decide between “bright and refreshing” or “humid and stormy” recently.

Wednesday will be on the side of summer. After a warm front passed to our north overnight, dew points rose considerably, clouds increased, and temperatures halted around 70° to start the day.

Oddly enough, even though we’re discussing showers and storms, there won’t be much happening during the day. In fact, partly sunny skies will take us towards the 80s in the afternoon. That daytime heating will prime up the atmosphere as a cold front approaches from west to east. This front will be the trigger by 4 p.m. for areas west of Worcester County for the first storms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0192dN_0bwHMXUM00

(WBZ-TV graphic)

By the time 6-to-8 p.m. arrives, central Mass. will tap into the severe weather potential. The main threat looks to be damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rain. While the threat remains low, some rotation is possible. We’ll keep an eye on the tornado threat through the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y56lA_0bwHMXUM00

(WBZ-TV graphic)

The rain and storms will slide southeast through the overnight hours but get hung up towards Buzzards Bay Thursday. Thursday will hold on to coastal clouds and showers will likely redevelop to the southeastern part of the state. You’ll find more sunshine to the north and west of the I-95 corridor.

The risk of showers may continue into Friday as a coastal storm nears southern New England to the south. We’ll have to watch this feature as it may scoot eastward pulling moisture away from the region through the weekend, which would allow for mainly dry weather and moderating temperatures. An onshore wind may keep conditions cooler at the coast, but the trend towards above average temperatures is possible heading into early next week.

Comments / 0

 

Buzzards Bay, MA
Boston, MA
The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

