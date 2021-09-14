Braves recover from first-set loss, win at Coker

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Kaila Crowder and Shannon Skryd each recorded double-doubles, Katie Pressley turned in a career-best 42 assists and the UNC Pembroke volleyball team registered its best hitting percentage in nearly five seasons to rally past Coker, 3-1 (16-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-8), on Tuesday evening in the DeLoach Center.

The victory snapped a six-match series skid for the Braves (6-5) who had not tasted a win against the Cobras (2-7) since Nov. 3, 2015. UNCP’s .376 hitting percentage on Tuesday evening marked its best hitting night since registering a .469 hitting percentage in a sweep of Shaw on Nov. 3, 2016.

The squads split the first 16 points of the opening set before Coker put together a 7-2 run to distance itself for good in a 25-16 win. UNCP climbed to within four points, 16-12, thanks to a service error by the Cobras, but Coker rallied to capture five of the next seven points to fuel the outcome of the set, as well as an early advantage in the match.

The Braves hit .643 at the net and evened up the match with a big win in the second set. UNCP tacked up the first four points of the set, but the Cobras rallied to take five of the next seven points to climb back in it. Coker looked to put together another rally after pulling to within three points, 15-12, following Emily Everton’s kill, but the Black & Gold closed out the set with a 10-2 run to swing the momentum and win 25-14.

Consecutive kills from Brianna Warren helped the visitors stake claim to a four-point lead, 16-12, in the third set and force a Coker timeout, but the Cobras came out on a mission and used three-straight points to climb to within one and put the Braves on the defensive. The Cobras used an attack error by the visitors to fight off an initial set point opportunity, but another kill from Warren moments later put the lid on the third set for the Black & Gold, 25-23.

Coker grabbed an early 3-2 advantage thanks to a kill from Naomi Earl-Reyes, but it was all UNCP after that. The visitors tacked up 11 of the next 13 points to go out in front 13-5, and then closed the evening with a 9-2 run to win the set 25-8 clinch the team victory.

Crowder had 12 kills and 10 digs; Skyrd had 12 kills and 11 digs. Warren had 13 kills and four blocks, each leading the Braves and Elise Martin had 16 digs.

The Braves will continue an eight-match stretch away from home on Thursday when they trek to Tigerville, S.C., to lift the lid on their Conference Carolinas schedule at North Greenville (3-4). Start time is slated for 7 p.m. inside Hayes Gymnasium.