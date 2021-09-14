School board approves mask mandate

After more than three contentious hours of public comment and board discussion, the Gunnison Watershed School District school board voted 3-1 to move forward with a universal Pre-K-12 mask mandate inside all GWSD buildings, effective immediately. All staff, students, visitors and spectators will be required to mask at all times indoors (volleyball athletes will mask on the bench but not while on the court.) The mask mandate does not apply outside. Masks on district transportation will continue. Positive cases within the district have more than doubled since the start of the school year, having jumped to 31 total cases as of September 13. “This isn’t easy,” said superintendent Dr. Leslie Nichols said to the crowd in attendendance and 100+ people tuning in via Zoom, representing both sides against and in favor. “I respect and embrace how important this has become. Thank you all for coming tonight.”