MSSU golf teams finish 11th at tourneys

By From Staff Reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago
The Missouri Southern men’s and women’s golf teams finished 11th at its respective golf tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lion men shot at final-round 301 at the Washburn Fall Invitational at Topeka Country Club, while the women shot a final-round 317 at the annual Northeastern State Fall Women’s Classic at The Club at Indian Springs.

Trae McCrae shot a final-round one-over par 72 to finish tied for 19th at a nine-over 222. Ben Epperly was tied for 48th at 230, while Fielding Campbell shot a 231 to finish tied for 53rd.

Jonathan Sanchez shot a 233 to finish tied for 67th, while Alex Page and Connor Williamson finished with a 238 and 241, respectively.

Arkansas Tech finished with a final-round 276 to win the team title.

McDonald County product Lily Allman shot a final round 79 to finish at 155 and tied for 37th. Aida Nunez was one stroke behind after improving her round one score by six strokes and was tied for 42nd. Maggie Moore was tied for 46th at 158, while Hannah Torres shot a 163 to finish tied for 70th.

Kenzie Kirkhart and Kylie Carnes competed as individuals and finished with a 166 and 170, respectively.

Henderson State shot a final-round 286 to finish even par.

The Southern men return to action next week in Muskogee, Okla. to take part in the NSU Men’s Fall Classic while the women travel to Bolivar to compete in the Lady Panther Fall Invitational hosted by Drury at Silo Ridge Country Club.

