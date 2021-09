With less than a month to go until launch, Nintendo has released a brand new overview trailer for. . And yes, it still looks incredible. You can check it out for yourself above; you'll find plenty of gameplay and action to enjoy, as well as a more detailed look at how the two new amiibo will work in-game. The video has been released alongside the latest edition of the Metroid Dread report, which this time explores Chozo history.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO