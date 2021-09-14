CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossplane accepted as Incubating project at CNCF

By Jenna Sargent
itopstimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has announced that the Kubernetes control plane Crossplane has been accepted as an Incubating project. “Kubernetes and cloud native projects have demonstrated that multi cloud innovation is possible and truly a reality in manproduction environments,” said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. “The industry is ready for cross-cloud managed services through Crossplane’s innovative approach that allows you to build your own control plane with internal infrastructure abstractions on top of CRDs.”

www.itopstimes.com

Comments / 0

