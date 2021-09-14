Women of the Pines Announce Bake Sale, Raffle

Vincent Lewis won a round of golf for four and a Reynolds Lake Oconee gift certificate, a $1420 value, sponsored by Reynolds Lake Oconee, in the Rotary Week 30 raffle. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts. Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit our website at: www.GreenePutnamRotary.org. Pictured from left: Stacy McClendon, Rotarian and Micki Tanner, Rotarian and Representative of Reynolds Lake Oconee, raffle prize sponsor. Vincent Lewis, raffle prize winner was unavailable for the photo.

OCONEE, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO