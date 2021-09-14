It Doesn’t Get More Halloween Than Picking Pumpkins In Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery
By Marisa Roman
Only In Georgia
6 days ago
With Halloween approaching, and the wisps of autumn being felt in the air, it’s only right you start planning the ultimate fall itinerary. With so many fun, frightening, and fabulous things to do in the fall, you’ll have your pick of Georgia events. But if you’re looking for something really out of the box, we recommend checking out the pumpkin patch in Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery. It doesn’t get much more Halloween than picking pumpkins in a historic cemetery!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
So, what do you think about visiting the pumpkin patch in Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery? Is this something you’ve done last year? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this pumpkin picking event, then check out the Oakland Cemetery’s event page here. You can also find a ton of other Halloween events in the cemetery, too, like the Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween Tours and the 14th Annual Run Like Hell 5k.
