It Doesn’t Get More Halloween Than Picking Pumpkins In Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery

With Halloween approaching, and the wisps of autumn being felt in the air, it’s only right you start planning the ultimate fall itinerary. With so many fun, frightening, and fabulous things to do in the fall, you’ll have your pick of Georgia events. But if you’re looking for something really out of the box, we recommend checking out the pumpkin patch in Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery. It doesn’t get much more Halloween than picking pumpkins in a historic cemetery!

The historic Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta is one of the city’s oldest public parks and largest green spaces. Opened back in 1850 on six acres of land, this cemetery now stretches to nearly 50 acres in space.

While there are many ways to enjoy this cemetery, from their walking tours to group scavenger hunts, we have a different reason to visit altogether…the pumpkin patch!

Back for the second year, the Oakland Cemetery is hosting a pumpkin patch on October 9 and October 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This family-friendly event will feature a wide variety of pumpkins for you to peruse, from perfect carvers to more decorative gourds.

Plus, the Museum Store Pop-Up Shop will feature a bevy of curated fall and Halloween goods, too.

Bring the whole family to enjoy this afternoon of Halloween fun, as you’re even encouraged to snap some photos throughout the cemetery.

The cemetery will even have a few decorations throughout to make the scene that much more seasonal, plus some Halloween-esque permanent decor, too.

So make sure to mark your calendar for this pumpkin patch in Oakland Cemetery! All proceeds from the sale will help support the preservation and restoration of the cemetery for generations to come.

So, what do you think about visiting the pumpkin patch in Atlanta’s Oakland Cemetery? Is this something you’ve done last year? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this pumpkin picking event, then check out the Oakland Cemetery’s event page here. You can also find a ton of other Halloween events in the cemetery, too, like the Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween Tours and the 14th Annual Run Like Hell 5k.