The shark is called an angular roughshark and is distinguished by its wide-set eyes and its short, blunt snout, giving it the appearance of a pig. On August 19, a group of Italian naval officers on the island of Elba came across an unusual fish floating in the water. But when they pulled it to the surface, they realized it was no ordinary specimen but a lifeless, pig-faced shark.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO