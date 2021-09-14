CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancôme Ambassador Lupita Nyong'o Gets a Glow from Celebrity MA Nick Barose!

By Stevie Wilson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity Makeup Artist Nick Barose worked with Lupita Nyong’o, Lancôme Ambassador. “Lupita’s denim Versace gown was inspired by the American West, so I wanted to draw inspiration from 90s Versace makeup, as well as Femme Fatale looks from old Hollywood western movies in the 40s – both had strong brows and bold lips. I wanted the look to be super glamorous and classic, but also tie-in the blue denim color, which is so iconically American.”

