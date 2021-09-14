CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama National Fair Facing Another Year During The Pandemic

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama National Fair is a Montgomery tradition but this tradition is now faced with another year during the pandemic. Nearly 70 years ago Kiwanis Club of Montgomery members came up with the idea for the first Alabama National Fair. Each year, proceeds go to organizations in the river region that serve children. They have given away nearly $7.5 million since the fair’s start. Organizers were determined to not cancel the attraction despite the pandemic to continue raising money for the community when it needed it most.

