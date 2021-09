The noble bard told us “Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown” and nobody knows this better than Redgi of the Crimson Fort. Having only been King nary a minute, Redgi already lies, broken and alone, under the blood and mud-stained bodies of his own people. His father slain, his kingdom in aflame, his family missing, and his people in panic. The Frog Clan had made their presence felt, effectively and with callous disregard for the life of the innocent. It certainly is the most ignoble of starts to Redgi’s reign, but while the scaly marauders surely brought unheard catastrophe to the Rat Kingdom, they made one mistake, they left our young king’s heart still beating…

