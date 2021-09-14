CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

First Prong Of Federal COVID-19 Mandate To Require Millions Of Vaccinations, Employers Held Accountable

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden announced Sept. 9 new federal COVID-19 legislature, a six-pronged plan, with the first prong directly aimed to dramatically change how U.S. employers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan requires employers with 100 or more employees, Medicare and Medicaid-participating healthcare facilities, and the executive branch of the federal government, including contractors who do business with the federal government, to ensure all of their workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, or submit to weekly testing. Suddenly faced with direct responsibility in ensuring unvaccinated workers become vaccinated, employers are scrambling to avoid penalties of $14,000 per violation.

While vaccine mandates were previously a subjective determination of each individual employer, the new federal mandate creates high stakes for some of the nation's largest employers, including the higher education sector that employs more than 4 million individuals, as well as Medicare and Medicaid-participating healthcare facilities that employ more than 17 million. Employers are suddenly tasked with burden of proof. The administrative burdens and legal risks of handling hundreds or even thousands of employees' sensitive medical data are enormous, but failure to provide proof of workers' vaccination or weekly diagnostic testing can result in massive financial penalties. One U.S.-based infectious disease screening company, CastleBranch, is working to mitigate each employer's risk of these steep fines and penalties by providing a comprehensive solution for managing the new federal vaccine mandate.

"We have tracked vaccines for businesses, institutes of higher education, and medical facilities for 25 years. It's what we do," said Brett Martin, CEO of CastleBranch. "For anyone who is inexperienced in vaccine tracking, this is complex, treacherous territory. We take the burden of that complexity off of employers, freeing them from the legal, logistical, and liability dangers of collecting sensitive medical documents from employees, verifying their authenticity, and creating a locked-tight audit trail."

While CastleBranch has collected, reviewed, and safely stored proof of vaccinations for decades, 18 months ago the company launched an essential tool kit for businesses to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This essential tool kit, made up of solutions called CB COVID-19 Compliance and RealVaccinationID.com, comprehensively addresses the challenges and risks employers face with implementing, managing and tracking a vaccine mandate and COVID-19 diagnostic testing.

RealVaccinationID.com provides digital and physical proof of an individual's COVID-19 vaccination or waiver status and creates a secure and confidential audit trail while CB COVID-19 Compliance provides diagnostic test tracking, as well as temperature and symptom monitoring, isolation and quarantine processes, and contact tracing solutions. CastleBranch maintains strict compliance with state and federal privacy regulations.

The essential tool kit was inspired and guided by some of the world's leading epidemiologists and pandemic disease policy experts. It's also been endorsed by both the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), the nation's two largest nursing healthcare associations, representing more than 80 percent of nursing education in the country.

For more information, visit RealVaccinationID.com.

About CastleBranch: Located in Wilmington, N.C., CastleBranch is an infectious disease screening and compliance management company serving over 17,700 healthcare programs, tens of millions of individuals, and tens of thousands of employers, schools and healthcare facilities nationwide by verifying identity, tracking over 35 million medical documents, and helping individuals transition to and through professional life. CastleBranch has 25 years of experience, employs over 500 team members and has a long track record of providing innovative solutions for complex problems.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-prong-of-federal-covid-19-mandate-to-require-millions-of-vaccinations-employers-held-accountable-301376982.html

SOURCE CastleBranch

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Prong#Mandates#First Prong Of Federal#Medicare#Medicaid#Realvaccinationid Com#Digital#Oadn
Concord Monitor

My Turn: A conscientious objection to employment-related COVID-19 vaccine mandates

No matter how much you appreciate the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines, it’s worth thinking seriously about joining the growing ranks of those who question the wisdom of employment-related vaccine mandates. Such mandates do not meet their stated goal of protecting public health by preventing the spread of SARS-CoV-2. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
nbc15.com

Nursing home COVID-19 concerns amid federal vaccine requirement for staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s nursing homes are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Nursing home officials point to the highly contagious delta variant as the source of these breakthrough infections and say most residents only experience mild symptoms. Another topic of concern is nursing home staff vaccination rates. In...
MADISON, WI
texasborderbusiness.com

More than 90% of U.S. Employers Surveyed Require or Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations

PHOENIX, Ariz. — On the heels of the Biden administration’s announcement advising workplaces to encourage employee vaccinations, a comprehensive business survey conducted by Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions, with support from The Rockefeller Foundation, found that 93% of the 1,143 U.S. employers surveyed in August currently require or encourage employee vaccinations. In addition, How Work has Changed: The Lasting Impact of Covid-19 on the Workplace reveals that more than 7 in 10 employers are testing all or some of their workers, indicating a continued commitment to regular testing alongside the vaccine and other safety measures, and 40% had an employee resign because of nonexistent Covid-19 safety policies in place at work (e.g., masking, testing, vaccination, or remote work options).
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc7amarillo.com

Federal government to require COVID-19 vaccination proof from immigrants

(WZTV) – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency announced on Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine requirements for immigrants looking to enter the country. USCIS has updated guidance which will require applicants subjected to an immigration medical examination to prove health-related grounds of admissibility by being fully...
IMMIGRATION
beckershospitalreview.com

Feds force the hand of hospitals rejecting vaccine mandates

The number of U.S. hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees continues to grow through individual organization and state mandates. President Joe Biden unveiled new vaccine mandates Sept. 9 as part of his administration's strategy to combat the pandemic, and organizations that have held off on said they anticipate implementing requirements to comply.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtoc.com

Savannah hospitals react to federal mandates on COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The White House announced a six-pronged strategy last week to help get America out of the grips of the pandemic. One of those strategies includes requiring COVID-19 vaccines for over 17 million health care workers. Two major Savannah hospitals released statements on how they’re planning for...
SAVANNAH, GA
Beatrice Daily Sun

BPS superintendent responds to new federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate

President Joe Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements and its impact on Beatrice Public Schools was briefly discussed during the school board’s meeting Monday evening. The new rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers are required to have them be vaccinated or tested for the virus weekly, which...
BEATRICE, NE
UpNorthLive.com

Northern Michigan employers weigh-in on federal vaccine mandate

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Biden Administration announced a federal COVID-19 vaccine plan that will impact almost 100 million Americans. The plan includes a vaccine mandate for all federal workers and contractors, as well as private businesses with more than 100 workers. Employers that could be impacted by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis threatens to fine Florida employers who require vaccination against COVID-19

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that Florida will fight local and federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates for public and private workers, warning that such requirements will have a “huge impact” on public safety. Appearing in Alachua County with two Republican state Cabinet members and individuals espousing anti-vaccination theories, DeSantis said that...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy