CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

New BMCC president eager to share college's story

By ANTONIO SIERRA East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON — Mark Browning still was selling radio ads in Idaho when he received a piece of advice that stuck with him. He was chatting up the owner of a local grocery chain when the man asked Browning about his college plans. Browning, in his early 20s at the time, responded with a cliche about how those that can’t do attend school instead. Browning’s remarks prompted the man to turn from the shelves he was stocking and deliver some impromptu advice.

www.eastoregonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
Pendleton, OR
Education
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Browning

Comments / 0

Community Policy