New BMCC president eager to share college's story

PENDLETON — Mark Browning still was selling radio ads in Idaho when he received a piece of advice that stuck with him. He was chatting up the owner of a local grocery chain when the man asked Browning about his college plans. Browning, in his early 20s at the time, responded with a cliche about how those that can’t do attend school instead. Browning’s remarks prompted the man to turn from the shelves he was stocking and deliver some impromptu advice.