Push to recall an Oregon Republican lawmaker fails

SALEM — Oregon House lawmakers are waiting to hear if they will hold a vote Wednesday on Democrats’ congressional and legislative redistricting plans, after House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, twice delayed a scheduled floor vote Tuesday — initially, in order to continue negotiations with House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby, then because someone working at the Capitol Monday tested positive for COVID-19. The postponement of the vote means it remains unclear whether Republicans will boycott the Capitol and deny Democrats the two-thirds quorum they need in order to hold votes on their proposals for new congressional and legislative districts that would determine how Oregon voters’ voices are heard for the next decade. After Kotek on Monday broke a redistricting power sharing deal she had made with Republicans, GOP lawmakers said they felt duped and furious and suggested they were considering walking out of the Capitol.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO