CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Push to recall an Oregon Republican lawmaker fails

By DIRK VANDERHART Oregon Public Broadcasting
East Oregonian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM — State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, was the second Senate Republican targeted for recall because he showed up to oppose a gun-control bill. Detractors wanted Findley to walk away from the Capitol. Earlier this year, gun rights supporters launched a recall attempt against state Sen. Lynn Findley because he...

www.eastoregonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Will Oregon Republican lawmakers walk out over redistricting? Question on hold until at least Wednesday morning

SALEM — Oregon House lawmakers are waiting to hear if they will hold a vote Wednesday on Democrats’ congressional and legislative redistricting plans, after House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, twice delayed a scheduled floor vote Tuesday — initially, in order to continue negotiations with House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby, then because someone working at the Capitol Monday tested positive for COVID-19. The postponement of the vote means it remains unclear whether Republicans will boycott the Capitol and deny Democrats the two-thirds quorum they need in order to hold votes on their proposals for new congressional and legislative districts that would determine how Oregon voters’ voices are heard for the next decade. After Kotek on Monday broke a redistricting power sharing deal she had made with Republicans, GOP lawmakers said they felt duped and furious and suggested they were considering walking out of the Capitol.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Democrats, insistent on overwhelmingly blue congressional map, to square off with Republican lawmakers Monday

Oregon lawmakers are hurtling toward a high-stakes special session on redistricting Monday in which it appears supermajority Democrats will have to muscle their congressional and legislative district maps through the Legislature, if they want to overcome House Republican opposition. The new maps will determine how accurately Oregon voters’ representatives in...
OREGON STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘Fundamentally Undemocratic’: Democratic Lawmakers Push For Recall Reform

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Senator Steve Glazer (D-Contra Costa) and Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) are targeting the California recall process as outdated and undemocratic. Berman and Glazer announced Wednesday a series of what they hope will be bipartisan hearings on improving the state’s recall laws. They say they want to keep elected officials accountable, but they also want to prevent political gamesmanship of the rules. “I think yesterday’s election highlighted the fundamentally undemocratic nature of California’s recall process,” Berman said Wednesday. “California law should not allow an elected official to be recalled and replaced by someone else who receives far fewer votes.” Right...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Republicans' failed attempt to oust governor

Gov. Gavin Newsom did not get recalled. The Republican effort to oust him failed. You can’t fool all of the people all of the time. The governor is imperfect like the rest of us. He has faced issues of the coronavirus, fires, education and myriad others. He has done well and not to everyone’s satisfaction. He has my satisfaction and admiration. Republicans tried to fool all the Californians into thinking Newsom is incompetent all the time. Most Californians voted not to be fooled all the time by lies and hoaxes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wcbe.org

Republican Lawmakers Will Submit Redistricting Proposal To Commission

Republican state lawmakers will be unveiling their proposal for new state House and Senate district maps at Thursday's Ohio Redistricting Commission meeting. Republican leaders in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate have been working behind the scenes on a new state legislative district map for the 99 seats in the Ohio House and 33 seats in the Ohio Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Imperial Valley Press Online

A partisan recall puts California Republican Party in disarray

SACRAMENTO – Raging wildfires. A surging once-in-a-century pandemic. An off-season election asking voters to throw a sitting governor out of office – for just the second time in California history. Despite the extraordinarily unusual factors shaping the attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom – any of which could have led...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Salem#State#Opb#Eastern#Democrats#Gop#Milton Freewater
KRON4

California lawmakers talk recall reform

KRON4's Ashley Zavala reports. Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI special agent, on NewsNation. What you need to know about over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. Family’s emotional battle with Covid: Mother remains hospitalized after giving birth, father fears job loss. Gabby Petito Disappearance: Teams Searching Wooded Area of Florida for Brian Laundrie. Day...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kdal610.com

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) – California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in 2018 by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ozarks First.com

Two Missouri lawmakers recall their 9/11 experiences

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Senator Roy Blunt and Representative Billy Long share their memories from the day terrorists attacked the World Trade Center. Today, Senator Blunt is in the process of finishing out his last term ahead of his retirement. But on September 11th, 2001, Blunt was serving in the House of Representatives for Missouri’s 7th District. Blunt was on Capitol Hill that day.
MISSOURI STATE
MyStateline.com

Illinois lawmakers to revisit previously failed ethics bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Lawmakers will revisit an ethics bill that failed in the House last week. The ethics reform bill was passed earlier in the summer, but will have to be voted on again after the governor issued a technical veto. The bill failed a second time. Republicans say...
ILLINOIS STATE
CNBC

Democrats cannot grant legal status to millions of immigrants as part of budget bill, Senate parliamentarian rules

The Senate parliamentarian ruled Democrats could not include a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants as part of their budget bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats have prepared "alternate proposal" to address immigration reform as part of the $3.5 trillion proposal. Democrats and Republicans have failed...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy