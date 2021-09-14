CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSTS Bancorp, Inc. Initial Public Offering Of Common Stock

By PR Newswire
 Sept. 14, 2021

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSTS Bancorp, Inc., a newly formed Delaware corporation and proposed holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock in the conversion of North Shore MHC, a federally chartered mutual holding company, into the stock form of organization. The shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are expected to be offered by NSTS Bancorp, Inc., which will become the holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings upon completion of the conversion.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company will act as financial advisor in connection with NSTS Bancorp's stock offering and assist in the marketing of NSTS Bancorp's common stock. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

A registration statement relating to the proposed initial public offering of common stock has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Certain statements herein are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect NSTS Bancorp, Inc.'s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and actual results of operations may differ materially from historical results or current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. NSTS Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nsts-bancorp-inc-initial-public-offering-of-common-stock-301376987.html

SOURCE NSTS Bancorp, Inc.

