Watch Your Favorite Movies Outside At Nashville’s Iconic Bicentennial Park With Nightlight 615

When it comes to community-centric events and “cool” date night opportunities, Nashville is one of the best cities in Tennessee to add to your list. Known for its historic magnanimity, Bicentennial Park is located just outside of the city’s downtown sector and plays host to NightLight 615, an outdoor movie experience that’s garnered rave reviews from locals and tourists. Make sure you catch a show during the warmer months and check out all the information below!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

NightLight 615 - Facebook

NightLight 615 - Facebook

Nightlight 615 Official Website

Nightlight 615 Official Website

NightLight 615 - Facebook

NightLight 615 - Facebook

Nightlight 615 Official Website

What a treat! If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy the last days of summer and early fall, then you should check out the Nashville 615 official website, Facebook page, and Instagram gallery for updates.

Continue to enjoy everything the state of Tennessee has to offer with a visit to these eight state parks that are perfect for camping throughout the state.

Address: Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37243, USA