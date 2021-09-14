CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Watch Your Favorite Movies Outside At Nashville’s Iconic Bicentennial Park With Nightlight 615

By Meghan Kraft
Only In Tennessee
Only In Tennessee
 6 days ago

When it comes to community-centric events and “cool” date night opportunities, Nashville is one of the best cities in Tennessee to add to your list. Known for its historic magnanimity, Bicentennial Park is located just outside of the city’s downtown sector and plays host to NightLight 615, an outdoor movie experience that’s garnered rave reviews from locals and tourists. Make sure you catch a show during the warmer months and check out all the information below!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p241h_0bwH2MCW00
NightLight 615 - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I25ya_0bwH2MCW00
NightLight 615 - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKlpD_0bwH2MCW00
Nightlight 615 Official Website
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42vx0o_0bwH2MCW00
Nightlight 615 Official Website
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SehU_0bwH2MCW00
NightLight 615 - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUdJu_0bwH2MCW00
NightLight 615 - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgUKu_0bwH2MCW00
Nightlight 615 Official Website

What a treat! If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy the last days of summer and early fall, then you should check out the Nashville 615 official website, Facebook page, and Instagram gallery for updates.

Continue to enjoy everything the state of Tennessee has to offer with a visit to these eight state parks that are perfect for camping throughout the state.

Address: Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, 600 James Robertson Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37243, USA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Tennessee

There’s A Chocolate Factory In Tennessee And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

The nostalgic taste of a good, classic chocolate bar goes simply unmatched. Unwrapping your favorite bar at the end of a long day, or maybe enjoying a sweet treat as you trek from one side of the city to the next is always a good idea. Olive & Sinclair is an artisan chocolate shop in Nashville, Tennessee and it’s become one of the most popular sweet spots in the city: and for good reason. If you’re looking to up the ante on your sweet tooth, we have quite the spot for you…
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

The Sweeping Views At The Radius Rooftop Lounge In Downtown Knoxville Are Some Of The Best In Tennessee

If you’re looking for a date night in the East Tennessee city of Knoxville, then there’s no better place to spend an evening than a rooftop lounge with an expansive view of the city. Knoxville is known for its proximity to the mountains, but there’s something lovely about the intimacy of downtown and the artful expansion of its recent architectural pursuits. Radius Rooftop Lounge can be found atop a downtown hotel, and you can get a bird’s-eye view of the city that’s unlike any other.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

A Mysterious Woodland Trail Near Nashville Will Take You To A Hidden Lake

When the weather gets chillier it tends to be a lot more difficult to get out of the house and into the great outdoors, but shorter stretches of good weather mean shorter hikes and there’s something special about the beauty of Hidden Lake Double Loop. Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, in the beautiful Harpeth River State Park, this 1.9-mile trail will take you through the lush expanse of the mid-state.
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In Tennessee

Grab A Cold Drink In An Abandoned Factory At Monday Night Brewing In Tennessee

The city of Nashville does a great job expanding into new dining sectors while honoring the character of the city’s past, and Monday Night Brewing has brought a little spice to Germantown. Its newest location can be found in the historic Neuhoff district, and the recent September opening has already garnered a series of excited and curious locals. Grab a cold one and perhaps even a game of cornhole at Nashville’s newest taproom, folks. This soon-to-be hotspot is bound to provide the date-night-out experience you’re looking for.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Only In Tennessee

Here’s The Ultimate Bucket List For People In Tennessee Who Are Obsessed With Nature

The beauty of Tennessee goes unparalleled here in the United States, but we’re completely enthralled with all of the outdoor opportunities extended to those both from and visiting the state. We’ve put together the ultimate bucket list for those of you looking to get outside no matter the time of year, but please leave your […] The post Here’s The Ultimate Bucket List For People In Tennessee Who Are Obsessed With Nature appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Pick Your Own Pumpkins And Celebrate Fall This Year At Lucky Ladd Farms Near Nashville

With the crisp air of autumn comes the urge to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather, and there’s no better way to enjoy a pretty fall day than at a pumpkin patch. Just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Lucky Ladd Farms has quickly skyrocketed to the top of many local’s bucket lists for its fun for all options and year-round events. Lucky Ladd Farms is no joke, folks. It was just listed as one of the best pumpkin farms in America by Delish and has become one of the most popular spots to visit come the autumn season. Learn more about it below!
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In Tennessee

This Stunning Tennessee AirBnB Comes With Its Own Viewing Tower For Taking In The Gorgeous Views

If you’re looking to plan a perfect vacation, then there are a few elements you don’t want to skip. A beautiful place to stay, preferably with a view, a cozy space to gather, a nearby city to escape to, and perhaps an expansive natural landscape…maybe that list is too detailed for most places, but this stunning Riverfront Getaway listed on Airbnb has every single point down to an art. If you’re looking for an overwhelmingly beautiful place to stay, then this Chattanooga spot looks like it just might be the perfect answer.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

The River Street Deli In Tennessee Offers Incredible Deli Sandwiches Right On The Banks Of The Tennessee River

There’s really nothing better than a good sandwich, and once you find a deli that you love it’s hard to make the rounds at a local chain. That, of course, is the benefit of finding a classic deli, and in Chattanooga, there’s only one place to go: River Street Deli. The New York-style sandwich shop has been serving patrons since 1998, and its local following has only become more dedicated. Learn more about this must-stop spot in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and leave your favorite sandwich from the menu in the comments!
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicentennial Park#Nightlight#Camping#Nightlight 615#Nashville 615
Only In Tennessee

You Can See For Miles And Miles When You Take The Short Hike Up Battlefield Hill In Tennessee

Whether you’re a sunny-season hiker or a true blue aficionado who frequents the trails come winter, there’s something about a beautiful view and a short hike that really seems to up the ante on a normal day. Battlefield Trail is located in Williamson County, Tennessee, and the out-of-the-way trek through the Thompson’s Station wilderness is one of the most underrated experiences in the area. Learn more about it below, and we’ve even included a few resources for you to do your own research and plan your own day.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

The TreEscape Near The Great Smoky Mountains In Tennessee Lets You Glamp In Style

Finding a unique vacation spot can be a bit of a challenging year after year, especially if you’re looking for something amidst the lush foliage of Tennessee’s eastern edge. You’ll find quite a few cabins and hotels with a kitschy, touristy vibe, but the TreEscape in Sevierville just might be what you’re looking for. Beautifully designed and perfectly outfitted for a comfortable stay, this Tennessee treehouse is the best of the best not only when it comes to affordability, but also for its unique and quirky qualities that promise a good time.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

The Cider Slushies From Morning Glory Orchard In Tennessee Are Very Refreshing

When autumn rolls around here in Tennessee, the most difficult decision you have to make is how and where to enjoy the fleeting, beautiful season. There are all sorts of places to explore if you’re a fan of hiking and camping, but if you love something sweet to eat? Then there’s really no place like […] The post The Cider Slushies From Morning Glory Orchard In Tennessee Are Very Refreshing appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Take A Ride On This One-Of-A-Kind Canal Boat In Tennessee

The Gaylord Opryland Resort is known around the nation for its stunning design and thoughtfully considered structure, but it’s almost shocking to find out just how many folks don’t know about the river that winds through the resort’s atrium. Delta Riverboats offers daily rides on a seasonal basis, and the experience is one that’s popular […] The post Take A Ride On This One-Of-A-Kind Canal Boat In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Only In Tennessee

The Remarkable Bridge Near Nashville That Everyone Should Visit At Least Once

There is beauty to be found everywhere in the state of Tennessee, but most of the time visitors and locals are busy taking in the natural profundity of the Volunteer State. The mountains are beautiful and the valleys are lush, but there are a few man-made elements that really can leave a mark. The Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge is located just outside of the state’s capital city, and we have a feeling you aren’t going to want to miss it. It crosses the ever-beautiful Birdsong Hollow, and it’s one of the most beautiful places in Williamson County.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

The Historic Read House Hotel In Tennessee Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night

Ghost stories and ghoulish myths are the lifeblood of the autumn season, but if you’re here in Tennessee there are a few places that boast scary stories throughout the entire year. The Read House Hotel is located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and it’s become a well-known haunt (if you will) for luxury seekers and history buffs in tandem. We’ve taken a look at the beautiful building ourselves, and we have to say…this one is a keeper. If you’re looking for a fabulous place to stay with a little edge to it, the Read House is precisely where you need to be.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Don’t Miss The Sweetest Festival In Tennessee This Year, The Tennessee Honey Festival

Every year there are a series of fantastic fall events and experiences that take place throughout Tennessee, and one of the newest and perhaps best-kept secrets is the Tennessee Honey Festival. The experience is only a tender couple of years old, but it has already made a mark on the community for its fully immersive and family-friendly celebration of local honey. We have all details on what you can expect and where you can buy your tickets below, friends. If you’re looking for a perfect way to spend a crisp October day? We just found it for you.
Only In Tennessee

Get Away In Style At One Of The Stunning Cabins At Hidden Mountain Resort In Tennessee

Everyone needs to get out of town every once in a while, and Hidden Mountain Resort in Sevierville, Tennessee is one of the state’s truly hidden gems. Tucked away in the lush and expansive Great Smoky Mountains region, a series of cabins and accommodation experiences make it easy for you to pick and choose how […] The post Get Away In Style At One Of The Stunning Cabins At Hidden Mountain Resort In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

12 Awesome Famous People You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee

When you think of the glitz and glamour of celebrity, you most likely conjure up images of sunny California and the Hollywood sign perched high atop the hills in Los Angeles. But, before you assume too much, Tennessee is churning out celebrities faster than you can imagine. There are quite a few famous people from […] The post 12 Awesome Famous People You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

When And Where To Expect Tennessee’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

Autumn in Tennessee is arguably one of the most beautiful seasons in the United States, with the Great Smoky Mountains lighting up in all shades of orange, red, and yellow, and the rest of the state quickly follows suit. As the end of summer quickly approaches, folks are turning towards the promise and beauty of fall that’s bound to herald the holiday season. With the help of an updated fall foliage map from SmokyMountains.Com, we have figured out the best times for you to plan all your autumn activities with the ones you love.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Your Whole Family Will Love These 5 Interesting And Entertaining Museums Around Nashville

If you have a spare Saturday and you’re looking for something fun to do with the crew, these five family museums in Nashville are perfect for folks of all ages. Whether you’re looking to learn more about country music, introduce your littles to the arts, or maybe even expand your knowledge all about space, there’s a little something for everyone found here in Music City. Grab your kids, pack a snack, and get ready to enjoy a few of the best-kept secrets in the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In Tennessee

Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole In Tennessee Is One Of The Most Unique Bars You’ll Find Anywhere

There are many experiential bars in the city of Nashville, whether you’re bar hopping across east Nashville or sipping champagne in the Gulch. Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole can be found in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood, and we’d recommend a visit for its fabulous aesthetic, nostalgia-inspired bar menu, and one of the quirkiest bar elements we’ve ever seen, Tennessee or no. Learn more about it below!
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Only In Tennessee

5K+
Followers
579
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Tennessee is for people who LOVE the Volunteer State. We publish one Tennessee article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy