LittleBigPlanet Servers Were Abruptly Shutdown Permanently

The LittleBigPlanet is a beloved platformer series, but unfortunately, it was under attack recently. There was a DDoS attack that caused the servers to get shut down. This was believed to be only temporary while the developers figured out how to best deal with the situation. It might have been shut down for a period leaving players without access to the online servers, but yesterday the servers were switched back online for the PlayStation 4 platform. Unfortunately, those are the only servers that will be accessible from now on.