CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

LittleBigPlanet Servers Were Abruptly Shutdown Permanently

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LittleBigPlanet is a beloved platformer series, but unfortunately, it was under attack recently. There was a DDoS attack that caused the servers to get shut down. This was believed to be only temporary while the developers figured out how to best deal with the situation. It might have been shut down for a period leaving players without access to the online servers, but yesterday the servers were switched back online for the PlayStation 4 platform. Unfortunately, those are the only servers that will be accessible from now on.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Server shutdown kills Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade

In a more than ironic twist given the game's name, Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade is no more following a server shutdown on September 10th. With the official servers shut down Eternal Crusade is now dead and gone, with both PvP and PvE modes completely inaccessible. The game client is no longer available for download on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Older ‘LittleBigPlanet’ servers are taken offline to “protect community”

Following a variety of issues relating to LittleBigPlanet‘s online features, Sony has announced that the servers of four older LittleBigPlanet games will be taken offline to protect the community. In a statement posted through the official LittleBigPlanet Twitter account, Sony has shared that the company will be permanently closing down...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

LittleBigPlanet 3 Update 1.27 Patch Notes

Update 1.27 has arrived for LittleBigPlanet 3, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The online servers for LittleBigPlanet 3 had been on downtime for a very long time, but now it looks like the game is back up with a new update. If you own the PS4 version of the game, the update number is version 1.27.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Are Modern Warfare servers down? Current server status

There may be times when the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare servers go down for various reasons, which causes confusion and frustrations among players, so we have gathered together what you need to know to check the game’s server status. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the most...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Vita#Littlebigplanet#Video Game#Game Server#Playstation 4#Ps Vita
GamesRadar+

LittleBigPlanet 3 comes back online, but only on PS4

The extended online service outage for the LittleBigPlanet series is over, but only one version of the latest game will return. LittleBigPlanet's official Twitter account announced that LittleBigPlanet 3 has just come back online with game update 1.27, bringing access back to "all 10,000,000+ community levels"created by players throughout the series. While all the levels have come back, all the individual games will not: online services for the original LittleBigPlanet, LittleBigPlanet 2, the PS3 version of LittleBigPlanet 3, and LittleBigPlanet PS Vita have all been permanently shut down.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

LittleBigPlanet 3 Update 1.27 Shuffles Out for Online Services This Sept. 13

Sumo Digital has released the LittleBigPlanet 3 update 1.27 patch today, and this is to bring the online component back to players! Unfortunately, there is a downside, as LittleBigPlanet, LittleBigPlanet 2 and LittleBigPlanet 3 on PS3, and even LittleBigPlanet for the PS Vita now have their online services permanently shut down.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo 5: Guardians Is Still Not In Development For PC Players

Microsoft has made some big notable moves over the past several years. To start things out, the company made an effort to ensure that all exclusives would come not only on their Xbox consoles but the PC platform as well. Unfortunately, that move didn’t come in time for Halo 5: Guardians, and it’s still the big Halo game that’s missing for PC players. Recently, a leaked list showcased some of the games that were speculated to launch on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Update Hits Windows 10 PC Application

When it comes to Microsoft, they have been making an exciting move as of late. Xbox is creating an ecosystem of sorts. So it’s less about having to ensure everyone is on the latest hardware. Instead, it’s become more of an effort to ensure that their first-party exclusives are a bit easier to play regardless of hardware. Now, of course, there are some restrictions right now and limitations.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
gameranx.com

Star Wars: Hunters Trailer Highlights The Arena

The Star Wars IP is always a hot ticket item for video games. We’ve seen several titles launch over the years, with EA having complete control. However, since then, there has been some more freedom to who can develop these games. For example, we know a project in the works over at Massive Entertainment, the folks that brought out The Division franchise for Ubisoft. Likewise, another game is in the results from Zynga called Star Wars: Hunters.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

The best Minecraft survival servers

Since its release all the way back in 2011, Minecraft has become one of the most popular games in the world. This popularity has reached new heights in recent years, due to a large number of players returning to the game amid global pandemic-induced lockdowns. Minecraft is a game that has endless possibilities, and, since you are not solely limited to your own Minecraft island, there are countless amounts of player-created servers, including Minecraft survival servers, for you to check out.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Age of Empires IV Will Have a Public Stress Test This Weekend

Age of Empires IV is set to have a big stress test this weekend that anyone will be able to join and be a part of. While it won’t have all the content in the full game’s release, which is coming in October, the developers are trying to make sure that everyone will have a chance to test the game’s limits before it officially launches. You don’t even have to buy the game, apparently — it appears you don’t on Steam, anyway. The test will run from this Friday through next Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Shin Megami Tensei V Gets Latest In Series of Demon-Focused Trailers

Shin Megami Tensei V is the upcoming title in the RPG series from Atlus, and it’s set for release in November. So naturally, both Atlus and Sega are ramping up the marketing details in order to attract attention to the new game. One of the ways it’s doing so is by releasing videos showcasing the many demons that players can encounter in the game. Aside from the marketing, this will also help get new gamers up to speed on what’s going on in the games.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Gran Turismo 7 Campaign Requires Internet Connection, Developer Confirms

Polyphony Digital, the developer of the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 has revealed that the game will require a constant internet connection, even for those who are playing the GT Cafe single-player campaign. In fact, you’ll need an internet connection to play any part of the game other than arcade mode. Needless to say, the fans aren’t amused, though the developers do claim there is an important reason for the connection. The game is set to launch on March 4.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details Are Coming This Month

There is a ton of excitement building up over the upcoming Battlefield video game installment. Unlike Call of Duty, the Battlefield franchise doesn’t see a new installment annually. As a result, fans are eager to get their hands on the next mainline installment. Unfortunately, however, it’s been pushed back just a few weeks. We heard rumors suggesting that a delay announcement was coming with the game being shifted from October to late November.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Castlevania Collection Rating Uncovered

Konami might have some solid IPs, but we haven’t seen the company make some moves in a good while. Fans are waiting on a new Metal Gear Solid title and the highly rumored Silent Hill franchise to receive a new game. However, it does look like there might be some collection coming out for the Castlevania IP. This news comes from a rating list discovered for Taiwan.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Discovery Tour Mode Coming October 19

The latest Assassin’s Creed game, Valhalla, is getting a free update next month that will add the Discovery Tour to the game. Now players will be able to explore the world of Valhalla without the conflict, though Ubisoft says this version of the mode will be slightly different than it has been in previous games. Now, not only will you explore the world, you’ll apparently witness the lives of specific people who live in it. The mode launches on October 19, and it’ll also be available for standalone purchase under the name “Discovery Tour: Viking Age.”
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Gran Turismo 7 Will Offer Cross-Generation Multiplayer Support

The Gran Turismo series has been around for ages. The franchise got its start back on the original PlayStation console platform and continues to thrive today. We always see a Gran Turismo game on the latest Sony console hardware, and we know that the next mainline installment is coming. Gran Turismo 7 will be launching next year, and best of all, it’s a game that you can pick up for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Deathloop: How To Unlock The Safe Under Dorsey Manor | Secret Number Puzzle Guide

Blackreef Island, the setting of Deathloop, is full of mysteries. One of those mysteries is hidden under Dorsey Manor in Updaam, and it can be accessed at any time of day. By entering an easy-to-miss cave, you can find a complex puzzle. There’s a map, three triangle diagrams, and six locations. With this information, you’ll have to solve three keycode combinations — one isn’t enough, this special safe requires three codes to unlock.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Battlefield 2042 Early Access Pushed to November 12, Says Community Manager

EA Studios, the developers of the upcoming Battlefield 2042, have given an official date for the new early access period following the official delay of the game earlier this week. We know now that the game will be available to play for those who have access from November 12, which goes hand in hand with its new release date of November 19. The update comes from EA Studios’ lead community manager Adam Freeman, who was responding to a question about the early access period on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy