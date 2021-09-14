CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation 5 Restock Confirmed For GameStop Today

By Dennis Patrick
gameranx.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a struggle for consumers trying to get their hands on the latest console platforms. Usually, these console platforms are tough to acquire after a launch, but we’re nearing a year since the game platforms first hit the marketplace. In addition, the chip shortages are causing problems across all kinds of different electronics, much like consoles. However, that doesn’t mean there are no shipments of stock going out to various retailers. For example, today, GameStop will be holding a sale for PlayStation 5 units in about an hour.

gameranx.com

