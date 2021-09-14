PlayStation 5 Restock Confirmed For GameStop Today

Over the last week, it's been more challenging than usual to find a good PS5 restock. The more consistent retailers spent the weekend focused on the big Labor Day sales, and as a result there have been very few consoles to buy. That means this week we're likely to see a greater volume of PS5 restocks. Several sources have indicated Walmart is ready to go with another wave of consoles, though nothing official has been announced by the company yet. We're also well overdue for a restock from Best Buy and GameStop, and it's likely we'll hear more from those retailers soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO