Harmony Grove linebacker Jermaine Edwards has impressive start to 2021 season
The Harmony Grove Hornets football team has a talented roster, led by one of the most senior classes in the county. The success of their 2021 season will depend on the efficient play and the leadership of their senior class. One of the vital senior leaders on the team is a player that has played and started for a long time. Hornets senior linebacker Jermaine Edwards looks to finish his senior season on a strong note.www.camdenarknews.com
Comments / 0