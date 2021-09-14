Editorial: A bad abortion law won’t change hearts or advance our nation

I just listened to Gov. Abbott of Texas say that by enforcing laws and enchanced policing there would be no more instances of rape in Texas. Therefore, the provision of their new anti abortion laws did not need any provision for pregnancy caused by sexual assault. It’s so reassuring to know there was some logic behind this ridiculous law and not just a pandering to the GOP base! A bit challenging though as rape and sexual assault are reported after they happen. There was that Tom Cruise movie where the empaths could know who was going to commit a crime before it happened. That would be a good idea to use in Texas!

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO