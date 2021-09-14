CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: A bad abortion law won’t change hearts or advance our nation

News-Virginian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be hard to imagine a more deeply personal, enormously consequential, morally fraught public policy issue than abortion. Those on either side of this debate who reduce the topic to pithy slogans or strident policies only reveal their failure to struggle respectfully with the weight of the question. In the spirit of honest, curious, open-minded debate on matters that shape our society, we offer this critique of Texas’ new abortion law.

TIME

I Can't Do My Job as a Pastor With Abortion Laws Like Texas' S.B. 8 in Place

As a Baptist pastor from a midsize Southern city in a conservative red state, I know firsthand who suffers when politicians attempt to limit the right of every person to determine whether, when and how to become parents. I also know how vital it is for people of faith to speak up in these religious spaces and show how strongly we disagree with government officials who would play politics with the health and well-being of people from our communities.
TEXAS STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Supreme Court sets arguments in big abortion case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in Mississippi’s bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion overturned. The court issued its arguments calendar for late November and early December on Monday. Mississippi is asking the high court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Texas State
AFP

Civil suit filed against Texas doctor in test of abortion law

A civil suit was filed Monday against a Texas doctor who revealed that he had performed an abortion on a woman more than six weeks pregnant in violation of the controversial new law restricting the procedure. The bill passed by Republican lawmakers in Texas, the country's second-largest state, allows members of the public to sue doctors who perform abortions after six weeks or anyone who facilitates the procedure.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

“If [the media thinks] you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” Thomas lamented in a recent speech, warning that such assumptions will “jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned...
TEXAS STATE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Texas Legislature#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#The Supreme Court
Washington Post

The Senate knew about Kavanaugh’s partisan history. It confirmed him anyway.

Nearly three years after his confirmation, Justice Brett Kavanaugh remains a deeply divisive figure, the best-known but least-popular justice on the Supreme Court. Occasionally, his votes or some news story will renew the bitter sense among many Americans that he got away with a lie in denying Christine Blasey Ford’s and Debbie Ramirez’s allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as a third such accusation, from his Yale years, that Senate Republicans all but bottled up.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Justice Stephen Breyer calls SCOTUS decision to allow Texas abortion ban 'very bad' but insists that it was not politically motivated

A Supreme Court Justice who dissented against allowing Texas's abortion ban is now calling the Court out for its 'very bad' ruling. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer joined George Stephanopoulos to promote his new book The Authority Of The Court And The Peril Of Politics, but it wasn't long before the TV host brought up the controversial abortion ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Editorial: To stop the Texas abortion law, Congress has to act

For nearly half a century, the federal courts could be counted on to protect women and their constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed in four major rulings — starting with Roe v. Wade — that women have a right to an abortion up to the point of viability of the fetus at about 24 weeks and could not be hindered by onerous requirements.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Texas can't defend ridiculous new anti-abortion law

I just listened to Gov. Abbott of Texas say that by enforcing laws and enchanced policing there would be no more instances of rape in Texas. Therefore, the provision of their new anti abortion laws did not need any provision for pregnancy caused by sexual assault. It’s so reassuring to know there was some logic behind this ridiculous law and not just a pandering to the GOP base! A bit challenging though as rape and sexual assault are reported after they happen. There was that Tom Cruise movie where the empaths could know who was going to commit a crime before it happened. That would be a good idea to use in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Kamala Harris slams Texas governor’s plan to eliminate all rape so that victims won’t seek abortions

Vice president Kamala Harris criticized Texas governor Greg Abbott for saying he would eliminate rape so women do not seek abortions in his state. The vice president said Mr Abbott dismissed concerns about women who are raped and are seeking abortions.“The words that he spoke were the words that were, to arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors,” she said. “And to speak those words, that were empty words, that were false words, that were fuelled with not only arrogance but bravado, that is not who we want in our leaders.”Ms Harris made the remarks in California while campaigning for...
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

Fact Check: Texas abortion law doesn’t give full 6 weeks to get an abortion

During a press conference Tuesday, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended his state’s controversial new abortion law and misleadingly suggested it contains protections for victims of rape or incest. Regarding the bill, a reporter asked, “Why force a rape or incest victim to carry a pregnancy to term?” to which...
TEXAS STATE

