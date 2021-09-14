Editorial: A bad abortion law won’t change hearts or advance our nation
It would be hard to imagine a more deeply personal, enormously consequential, morally fraught public policy issue than abortion. Those on either side of this debate who reduce the topic to pithy slogans or strident policies only reveal their failure to struggle respectfully with the weight of the question. In the spirit of honest, curious, open-minded debate on matters that shape our society, we offer this critique of Texas’ new abortion law.newsvirginian.com
